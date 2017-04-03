Does Anyone Want a Thomas-Landon Romance on Southern Charm?!

"Why not just take a chance? Let's give it a shot."

In the season four premiere of Southern Charm, fans were shocked to see the episode begin with a flash-forward that found Thomas, he who has two kids from a tumultuous relationship with Kathryn, asking Landon, she who was accused of hooking up with T-Rav by Kathryn last season, to give a romance with him a real shot. Jaws dropped. Records scratched. Mics dropped.

While Bravo viewers will have to wait to see how Landon responds—and eventually how Kathryn will react—to Thomas' declaration, their Southern Charm co-stars are weighing in on the potential romance.

Never one to sugarcoat things, Cameran is firmly against a Thomas and Landon relationship. "I think it's a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad idea," our trusty narrator told E! News' Carissa Culiner in Charleston. "I don't get it. I don't understand it. No. Bad, bad, bad."