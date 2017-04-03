Does Anyone Want a Thomas-Landon Romance on Southern Charm?!

"Why not just take a chance? Let's give it a shot."
In the season four premiere of Southern Charm, fans were shocked to see the episode begin with a flash-forward that found Thomas, he who has two kids from a tumultuous relationship with Kathryn, asking Landon, she who was accused of hooking up with T-Rav by Kathryn last season, to give a romance with him a real shot. Jaws dropped. Records scratched. Mics dropped.
While Bravo viewers will have to wait to see how Landon responds—and eventually how Kathryn will react—to Thomas' declaration, their Southern Charm co-stars are weighing in on the potential romance.
Never one to sugarcoat things, Cameran is firmly against a Thomas and Landon relationship. "I think it's a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad idea," our trusty narrator told E! News' Carissa Culiner in Charleston. "I don't get it. I don't understand it. No. Bad, bad, bad."
As for Shep, he seemed more into the idea, saying, "Despite her protests, she never truly said, ‘No thank you, Thomas.' She left the door open time and time again. I can't wait to watch it!"
But didn't Landon tell Shep she loved him last season? Nope, you didn't imagine that. And yes, things are still awkward between the old friends.
"We had a little squabble over the summer...then this year, I would say it's not a cold war, it's just a little chilly," Shep said. "I still will never forget all the fun we've had as friends and I'll never let that go."
Despite their summer squabble, Shep was still quick to defend Landon from the "sexist attitude" some fans have when it comes to the Landon-Thomas-Kathryn love triangle situation. "Thomas is the one who wants to foster a relationship," he said, "how is that Landon's fault?"
As if dealing with T-Rav, Shep and her new younger beau Drew wasn't enough of a roster to handle, a little birdie (cough—Shep—cough!) told us sparks may just fly between Landon and the new guy Austen, who made his debut in tonight's premiere, as the season progresses.
"Landon and I had had a great time together, and we always did, and that line can be blurred, especially as two members of the opposite sex," Austen spilled. "Landon and I definitely gravitated toward each other."
So what does Austen think of Landon and Thomas'...whatever-you-want-to-call-it? Press play on the video above to find out.
Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
