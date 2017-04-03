The results of a makeover are typically glamorous. The process, however, is a different story.

Such has been the case for reality star Mama June, who recently underwent a stunning televised transformation on WEtv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, dropping six sizes in the process. However, while fans gawk over the famous mom's new looks, it's important to remember such results did not come without stress, worry and unwavering commitment—all in front of the eyes of thousands watching.

The concept of the TV makeover is nearly as old as the reality genre itself. However, all these years later, the results still tend to overshadow all that the strenuous process requires.