The results of a makeover are typically glamorous. The process, however, is a different story.
Such has been the case for reality star Mama June, who recently underwent a stunning televised transformation on WEtv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, dropping six sizes in the process. However, while fans gawk over the famous mom's new looks, it's important to remember such results did not come without stress, worry and unwavering commitment—all in front of the eyes of thousands watching.
The concept of the TV makeover is nearly as old as the reality genre itself. However, all these years later, the results still tend to overshadow all that the strenuous process requires.
However, June did not sugarcoat how her weight loss journey was affecting her, particularly as she almost backed out of going under the knife one last time to remove extra skin from her neck and arms.
"Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally," she admitted in one clip.
WE tv
Those surgeries included a sleeve gastrectomy, which involves cutting a portion of the stomach to promote weight loss. She also underwent a breast augmentation in addition to the skin removal procedures for her neck, arms and stomach. The processes were invasive, costly, long, potentially risky and involved hefty recovery periods—a daunting enough laundry list to almost dissuade June from finishing them all.
"I thought that surgery would make me feel better, but it hasn't," she remarked in one episode after going under the knife. "My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this."
While most people have the option of retreating inside their homes to recover in peace and privacy, the 37-year-old often awoke from surgery—in pain and somewhat disoriented—to cameras documenting her most physically raw moments for all the world to see. Of course, as her own daughters reminded her, she willingly made the decision to undergo such a transformation, but that doesn't erase all that it demanded.
WeTV
The procedures also took her away from her children as they often occurred in other states. Ultimately, she would have to go under the knife without the physical presence of her full support system.
"I'm glad the girls know that I'm ok because I was worried about them being worried because the surgery took so long," she remarked after waking up from her skin removal surgery. "I just hope the pain doesn't last as long as it did last time."
While the surgeries may be complete, the work is not finished. The star still has to stick to a diet and fitness regimen and adapt to her changing body. Ultimately, June has emerged with a new shell she's happy with, but now she's tasked with maintaining this new form.
"I've been through a long road," the reality star tweeted to fans after the big reveal. "I'm so proud of where I came from."