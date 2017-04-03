How Carrie Underwood Got in the Best Shape of Her Life

Carrie Underwood is giving us major body inspiration!

The 34-year-old stepped out at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, looking absolutely stunning in two awesome outfits.

She posed on the red carpet in a gorgeous, floor-length mirage dress with diamond embellishments that dropped jaws. However, it was her second outfit that got people talking even more. Though the black ruffle mini-dress was a statement on its own, we couldn't help but focus our attention on her toned legs.

She definitely looks to be in the best shape of her life these days, and she's certainly worked hard to do so. Here are some of the tips and advice she's shared about what's helped her get here: