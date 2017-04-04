What's Next for Mama June After From Not to Hot?

It's time for Mama June to seize the moment.

In the March 31 episode of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers saw the results of her weight loss journey. Through diet, exercise and surgery, June went from a size 18 to a size 4 in about 13 months. "I've worked my ass off working out, getting healthy," she said on the show. "Now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside."

Months after she was fitted for a gastric sleeve, June underwent surgery to remove excess skin from her arms, back, neck and stomach. Before her final surgery, the 37-year-old reality star—famous for her unhealthy eating habits—joked she might not be the same woman when it was over. "I'm kind of going to miss my turkey neck," she said. "It's more famous than I am!"