Although many thought Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom were going to reconcile, E! News can exclusively reveal that the 1-month marriage is definitely over. "The situation is nonexistent," GG tells E! News. "The relationship has ended." Fans wondered whether they let bygones be bygones, as they were photographed together at the end of March, still wearing their wedding rings, but a cryptic Instagram Monday revealed otherwise.

GG shared a quotation that read, "Fraud: While you were claiming to protect me from others someone should have protected me from you." GG elaborated in her caption.

"We choose to see in others what we want. Albeit that vision is not through sight, but by heart. Once your eyes open and the truth is in front of you... you can see the 'fraud' in them," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.