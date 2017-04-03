Although many thought Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom were going to reconcile, E! News can exclusively reveal that the 1-month marriage is definitely over. "The situation is nonexistent," GG tells E! News. "The relationship has ended." Fans wondered whether they let bygones be bygones, as they were photographed together at the end of March, still wearing their wedding rings, but a cryptic Instagram Monday revealed otherwise.
GG shared a quotation that read, "Fraud: While you were claiming to protect me from others someone should have protected me from you." GG elaborated in her caption.
"We choose to see in others what we want. Albeit that vision is not through sight, but by heart. Once your eyes open and the truth is in front of you... you can see the 'fraud' in them," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.
Star Traks Photo
Another source tells E! News that Shalom "temporarily convinced her to try reconciling, but at the end of the day it just didn't work out." However, GG's rep, Steve Honig, tells E! News, "We announced the relationship was done a month ago. I'm glad everyone is now on the same page."
E! News has reached out to Shalom for comment.
The couple got engaged in December and shocked fans after they announced their surprise marriage, which took place in January, on Valentine's Day.
"January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there's a small chapel we could go to and do it right then," she captioned a video of the ceremony that has since been deleted. "An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren't dressed for it and I couldn't stop laughing from shock... but f--k it... we're not like ordinary people."