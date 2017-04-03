Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess have their work cut out for them tonight on Dancing with the Stars.

They're tackling the Charleston for tonight's Vegas-themed show, but have to be careful given Bonner's past injuries. Just over a year ago in January 2016, the professional bull rider was thrown from the back of a bull and landed on his head, breaking some vertebrae in his back. He was even paralyzed for a few hours and then underwent spinal fusion surgery and had a metal brace placed around the broken vertebrae. This makes some dance moves a little harder, and the Charleston is certainly not a slow style of dance.

"The Charleston is a little daunting for us," Sharna told E! News' Sibley Scoles after last week's show. "It's going to be a difficult one for Bonner because of his injuries. It's gonna be fast. It's really going to take a toll on him, so I have to be super smart with my choreography."

"Well hopefully it doesn't take a toll," Bonner adds. "I hope I'm gonna be able to get through it."