Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess have their work cut out for them tonight on Dancing with the Stars.
They're tackling the Charleston for tonight's Vegas-themed show, but have to be careful given Bonner's past injuries. Just over a year ago in January 2016, the professional bull rider was thrown from the back of a bull and landed on his head, breaking some vertebrae in his back. He was even paralyzed for a few hours and then underwent spinal fusion surgery and had a metal brace placed around the broken vertebrae. This makes some dance moves a little harder, and the Charleston is certainly not a slow style of dance.
"The Charleston is a little daunting for us," Sharna told E! News' Sibley Scoles after last week's show. "It's going to be a difficult one for Bonner because of his injuries. It's gonna be fast. It's really going to take a toll on him, so I have to be super smart with my choreography."
"Well hopefully it doesn't take a toll," Bonner adds. "I hope I'm gonna be able to get through it."
ABC
The tables also turned on Sharna this week when Bonner took her to a honky tonk bar and taught her how to do his kind of dancing, which Sharna admits she struggled with a bit.
"I was stepping on his toes!" Sharna says. "But he was a very good teacher, and he taught me the Texas 2-step, and he was leading me around that floor."
"She gets to teach me things every day all day, so I have to teach her a little bit of the cowboy way for sure," Bonner says.
Press play on the video above to find out what Bonner and Sharna have to say about their biggest competition this season, and to see Bonner show off some of that Texas charm.
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.