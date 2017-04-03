While Bella Hadid may be virtually everywhere (her face graces billboards and the pages of magazines on nearly a daily basis), there's still much to understand about the 20-year-old rising fashion star.

To start, the model isn't so fond of eyes being on her when she's off the catwalk.

"It gets really overwhelming," she said of being recognized all the time in PORTER's Summer Issue. "You feel really overexposed and you don't want to see anybody... I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again."