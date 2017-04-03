Paris Jackson Has a New A-List Circle of Celebrity Friends

Paris Jackson is on the rise in so many ways.

Not only has Michael Jackson's daughter taken a step forward in her career—she signed a modeling contract in March—and become an "It Girl" in recent months with various photo shoots and fashionable moments at big awards shows, she's also garnered a very famous group of friends.

Most recently, Fergie has been added to the list.

While ringing in her 19th birthday at a Los Angeles Fashion Awards after party held at Mr. Chows Sunday night, Paris was presented a cake made of french fries as the singer serenaded her with "Happy Birthday."