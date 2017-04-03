Paris Jackson Has a New A-List Circle of Celebrity Friends

Paris Jackson is on the rise in so many ways.
Not only has Michael Jackson's daughter taken a step forward in her career—she signed a modeling contract in March—and become an "It Girl" in recent months with various photo shoots and fashionable moments at big awards shows, she's also garnered a very famous group of friends.
Most recently, Fergie has been added to the list.
While ringing in her 19th birthday at a Los Angeles Fashion Awards after party held at Mr. Chows Sunday night, Paris was presented a cake made of french fries as the singer serenaded her with "Happy Birthday."
Paris shared a video of the cute moment, writing, "highlight of the night, song from the stunning @fergie as the clock strikes midnight. birthday goals?"
Uh, yeah, we think so!
And we're sure Fergie won't be the only one to wish the model a happy birthday today.
Fern / Splash News
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are a few more new friend Paris has added to her posse.
The girls were spotted at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles shopping for antiques and vintage goods together last week.
Though some people thought the outing was strange, a source said that Kendall and Paris had been introduced during Paris Fashion Week, and they have been in touch ever since then.
"They've become friends," the insider explained. In fact, Paris is following both Kendall and Kylie on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Zac Efron may also make the cut for her birthday celebrations after he mended their relationship last week.
Paris recently confessed that Efron broke her heart when she attended a High School Musical concert because he didn't make the tour stop.
"He was busy filming it when the tour was going on," she said during an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show. "That was the most depressing part. He wasn't there! I was like this heartbroken 10-year-old."
However, Efron has since made it up to her.
"I'm so sorry," Efron told E! News' Marc Malkin while promoting the Baywatch movie at CinemaCon. "I'll make sure I'm [there] next time if you come to visit. You should come to the Baywatch premiere!"
Aside from attracting new friends, Paris also has some longstanding relationships, too.
She's shared photos with people like Bella Hadid, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline D'Amore (an international DJ and producer) and more over the years, proving she's always had some pretty famous friends in her life.
And let's not forget about her famous family!
We know her brother, Prince Jackson, is one of her best friends, but she's very close with several of her other family members, too. For example, she's always sharing photos with her cousin and musician Austin Brown (Rebbie Jackson's son).
Late last year, she also took to Instagram to share a photo while giving her Godfather, Macaulay Culkin, a pedicure.
Needless to say, we can't wait to see who she ends up kicking it with next! Perhaps a celeb-filled birthday celebration is in the works?