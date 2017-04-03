Chimpanzee Flings Poop at Grandma and Hits Her Right in the Nose

Grandma won't be going to the zoo anymore...
An elderly woman paid a visit to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan, recently and was greeted by a disgusting surprise from a cheeky chimpanzee—a moment that was all caught on camera.
YouTuber Jacob Mitchell shared the video of the chimp getting riled up in his cage, bouncing up and down before fiercely launching some of his feces into the crowd of onlookers above his enclosure.
The poo ended up hitting "grandma" right in the face, landing on her nose and sticking there for a solid amount of time.
Though the people around her couldn't help but giggle over the incident, poor grandma was none too please, looking astonished (and quite disgusted) when she realized what had happened.
The video has since gone viral in the internet world, accruing a variety of comments.
While some people admitted they got a laugh from the video (at grandma's expense), others sympathized with the chimp.
"First she got run over by a reindeer and now this?!" One commenter joked, referencing the Elmo & Patsy Christmas song.
Another commenter wrote, "Well if I were imprisoned for human entertainment, I would throw s--t on them, too."
