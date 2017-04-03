Chimpanzee Flings Poop at Grandma and Hits Her Right in the Nose

Grandma won't be going to the zoo anymore...

An elderly woman paid a visit to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan, recently and was greeted by a disgusting surprise from a cheeky chimpanzee—a moment that was all caught on camera.

YouTuber Jacob Mitchell shared the video of the chimp getting riled up in his cage, bouncing up and down before fiercely launching some of his feces into the crowd of onlookers above his enclosure.

The poo ended up hitting "grandma" right in the face, landing on her nose and sticking there for a solid amount of time.