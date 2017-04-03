The first look at TNT's upcoming series Claws is here, exclusive to E! News, and, truthfully, it just might be the best thing you'll see all week. Starring Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes, among many more, Claws tells the story of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there's a lot more going on than meets the eye.
The series, from executive producer Rashida Jones, hits the cable network Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m.
At the center is salon owner Desna (Nash), who lives with and cares for her mentally ill twin brother, Dean (Harold Perrineau). Desna's staff includes best friend Jennifer (Jenn Lyon), a tenuously sober ex-party girl raising two children from previous relationships; Quiet Ann (Reyes), Desna's enigmatic driver who also provides security for the salon; Polly (Preston), a mild-mannered preppy who recently served time in prison for identity theft; and Virginia (Karrueche Tran), who makes no effort to hide her boredom and impatience with her job.
Adding chaos to the Nail Artisan mix is Roller (Jack Kesy), a gangstered-out redneck who runs a barely legal pain clinic and uses Desna's nail salon to launder their obscene profits; Bryce (Kevin Rankin), Jennifer's husband who is also newly sober and trying to stay legit by working as an abundance coach; Dr. Ken Brickman (Jason Antoon), a bona fide doctor at a decidedly un-bona fide and illegal drug clinic; and Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris), a dangerous Dixie Mafia crime boss who is deeply Catholic and actively bisexual.
"It's just, I think really exciting, fresh, sassy, weird, Florida noir comedy, Tennessee Williams, Almodovar mix of style and tone and the characters are all really fresh," Preston told E! News. "It's interesting and diverse and eclectic. To me it's about finding your crew, finding your family outside of your family. It's women, core group of these four women…supporting each other. So many times you see shows about women cat fighting with each other. This is something else. This is something different. It's really hilarious and it's also really dark. I don't know if there's anything quite like it on TV, I'm excited about that."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.