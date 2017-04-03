Get ready for your next major obsession, TV fans.

The first look at TNT's upcoming series Claws is here, exclusive to E! News, and, truthfully, it just might be the best thing you'll see all week. Starring Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes, among many more, Claws tells the story of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there's a lot more going on than meets the eye.

The series, from executive producer Rashida Jones, hits the cable network Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m.