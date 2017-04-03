The White House released First Lady Melania Trump's official portrait Monday.

"I am honored to serve in the role of first lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," her statement accompanying the photo read.

Along with the released portrait also came a bio for the first lady. It mentions her extensive modeling career, charity involvements and her entrepreneurial background.

In the portrait, Trump looks gorgeous in a brown suit and neck scarf, which is just the latest in a series of gorgeous wardrobe styles.