Mahaux Photography
The White House released First Lady Melania Trump's official portrait Monday.
"I am honored to serve in the role of first lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," her statement accompanying the photo read.
Along with the released portrait also came a bio for the first lady. It mentions her extensive modeling career, charity involvements and her entrepreneurial background.
In the portrait, Trump looks gorgeous in a brown suit and neck scarf, which is just the latest in a series of gorgeous wardrobe styles.
Viewers could assume after her Jacqueline Kennedy-inspired look on Inauguration Day that Trump would be making bold fashion statements. The first lady donned a powder blue cashmere dress and matching bolero from American designer Ralph Lauren.
Since then she had donned Givenchy, Hervé Pierre, Christian Dior, Michael Kors and other A-list couture designers.
For President Donald Trump's first Joint Sessions of Congress, FLOTUS opted to wear an embellished, sleek black blazer from Michael Kors' spring 2017 collection, paired naturally with a matching skirt and belt. The jacket retails for $5,000 while the skirt goes for $4,600.
Regardless of event, it's safe to say she's always on-trend.