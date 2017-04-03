Debra Messing Talks Will & Grace Revival, Motherhood and More

Who knew that 11 years after Will & Grace went off the air, the beloved series would be returning for a ninth season?

As you may already know, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are reuniting for a 10-episode season during beginning later this year.

Now, in an exclusive interview, Messing is looking back at the NBC show's beginnings in 1998. "When we filmed the pilot we knew that it was risky and we felt very deeply that it was an extraordinary pilot and the writing was beyond hilarious," Messing told me while promoting her new partnership with CoolSculpting (more on that in a second). "But we all looked around and said, 'We could be cancelled after three episodes...[because] America may not be ready for this show. As you know, Ellen DeGeneres' [sitcom] had just gone off the air. We just didn't know."

Will & Grace would go on to become a pop culture phenomenon, earning 16 Emmys and 83 nominations.

The Will & Grace comeback was prompted after the cast reunited for a get-out-the-vote video during the 2016 presidential election. The 10-minute special featured the four in character discussing Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump. It garnered about six million views online.