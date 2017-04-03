Something (well, someone) huge is coming.

Last Wednesday, renowned makeup artist and creator of the beauty industry's most coveted kits (remember this lip kit?) Pat McGrath posted this mysterious video to her Instagram—alluding to the fact a major face will have something to do with her latest Dark Star 006 seven-piece eye kit, available April 11. And the industry went crazy with its theories.

Well, its time E! News set the records straight with this online exclusive: It's Kim Kardashian, y'all. (No. Big. Deal.)

The star will be ditching her usual neutral palette for a much-anticipated dramatic, intergalactic-inspired look—you don't want to miss this.

So kindly direct your attention to the teaser video above, where Kim makes her first appearance. Then the information below.