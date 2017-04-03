Exclusive: Kim Kardashian Is Pat McGrath's Newest Makeup Muse

Something (well, someone) huge is coming.

Last Wednesday, renowned makeup artist and creator of the beauty industry's most coveted kits (remember this lip kit?Pat McGrath posted this mysterious video to her Instagram—alluding to the fact a major face will have something to do with her latest Dark Star 006 seven-piece eye kit, available April 11. And the industry went crazy with its theories.

Well, its time E! News set the records straight with this online exclusive: It's Kim Kardashian, y'all. (No. Big. Deal.)

The star will be ditching her usual neutral palette for a much-anticipated dramatic, intergalactic-inspired look—you don't want to miss this.

So kindly direct your attention to the teaser video above, where Kim makes her first appearance. Then the information below.

SOMEONE is COMING...?????? Guess who?!?! #McGrathMuse #InTheMirror #DARKSTAR006 #patmcgrathlabs006

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

Pat is the most in-demand makeup artist. You've seen her past kits on Taylor Swift's lips for the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" video, Rihanna's lips for her W Magazine cover, on the eye lids of Chrissy Teigenand her work on every major runway around the world—one of the most recent being the Valentino fall '17 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

So now you see why her latest launch is a big freaking deal, right?

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

The seven-piece kit consists of mesmerizing pigments, a transformational eye gloss, black khol liner and a custom blending brush—basically, the smoky eye kit of an edgy beauty junkie's dream.

ESC: Dark Star

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006, $130

So now that you've gotten a taste of what's coming, be sure to watch E! News at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST) tomorrow for the BIG reveal.

It's Kim K. like you've never seen her.

