Just as quickly as it started, it ended.
Madison Channing Walls and Javi Marroquin have broken up after only two weeks of dating, E! News confirms. According to Radar Online, they felt they got along better platonically.
"We just decided being friends is better off," Marroquin, 24, told Radar of the split.
Rumors of the couple's split started to swirl after they both deleted pictures of each other off social media profiles. The Real World: Skeletons star was previously connected to Tony Raines, with whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter named Harper. Marroquin, however, was married to now ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.
Raines spoke to E! News exclusively about his ex's new relationship with Marroquin. "For me it was really sudden but with Madison, we have a really, really good relationship," he explained. "Things were rocky for a long time but we co-parent so well and she's just awesome with Harper. I am really thankful for that."
He added, "I find it kind of interesting. I'm really happy for her."
Raines watched Marroquin on the MTV series and said he could tell he was a stand-up man. "I've seen Javi a few times on the show and as far as I can tell, you know, he's a military guy and that's awesome," Raines told us. "I see how he is with his children and that's very commendable."
He added, "So, I'm pretty excited for Madison. I think she deserves a good guy and happiness and all that good stuff. I think with this the sky is the limit for them."
Sadly, the two couldn't make it work. Fortunately, Marroquin said he and Walls remain on good terms.