Just as quickly as it started, it ended.

Madison Channing Walls and Javi Marroquin have broken up after only two weeks of dating, E! News confirms. According to Radar Online, they felt they got along better platonically.

"We just decided being friends is better off," Marroquin, 24, told Radar of the split.

Rumors of the couple's split started to swirl after they both deleted pictures of each other off social media profiles. The Real World: Skeletons star was previously connected to Tony Raines, with whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter named Harper. Marroquin, however, was married to now ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.