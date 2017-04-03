Nikki Bella is finally going to be a bride!
For the handful of you out there who still don't know about the big news, John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend last night live on TV during WrestleMania 33. After the hunky WWE star got down on one knee to ask the Total Divas star for her hand in marriage, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella took to YouTube to share her excitement.
"I can't even believe what I just saw!" Brie says in the video alongside sister-in-law Lauren Garcia, who adds, "We are so excited for Nicole!"
Courtesy WWE, Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Brie continues, "We are freaking out! It's crazy because I kinda feel like they're already married and I've always felt that in my heart, but my sister's always wanted that proposal and she just really wanted that like…what do you call it, Lauren?"
"Validation?" Lauren asks.
"The validation of marriage!" Brie says. "And to see just her dreams come true and that ring and you could see her face and how giddy she was and just her tears and the overwhelm of happiness."
Brie insists she didn't know the big proposal was going to happen last night. "We all heard rumors, right?" she smiled. "I have to talk to her because, A, I wasn't there, which I'm kidding because at least I got to watch from home. But also she kept it a secret from me. Well, I guess she probably didn't know."
"She did not look like she knew," Lauren adds.
So what other kind words does Brie have for his sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law? Watch the adorable video for yourself!
Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!