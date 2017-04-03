Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It seems Kate Middleton was up to her own fun with the girls while her royal husband was out with the boys.
According to newly released photos, the Duchess of Cambridge was bundled up and on the slopes in Meribel, France a few weeks ago during the same weekend Prince William was enjoying a ski trip of his own with his guy pals miles away in the Swiss Alps.
The royal mother of two enjoyed a short and snowy getaway with her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, who is engaged to hedge fund manager James Matthews. According to a report from The Sun, the trip was a bachelorette party in honor of the bride-to-be and the two groups even shared the same jet on the way to their individual party locations.
As the report detailed, the ladies spent their stay in an exclusive chalet, where they really got the royal treatment—maids, chef and swag included.
Meanwhile, Prince William was enjoying a bit of bachelor party-style fun of his own, at least according to videos that emerged of him showing off some "dad" moves in a Swiss nightclub with friends Guy Pelly, Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade.
However, he fell into some hot media water when he was absent from the Commonwealth Day Service, while his famous grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his younger brother, Prince Harry, his father, Prince Charles and more members of the royal family were all in attendance.
According to a source, Kate was "disappointed" with her husband's behavior from the ski trip. At the same time, the blunder was not expected to break the couple apart in any significant way.
As was expected, the two arrived in Paris together a few days later with smiles on their faces.