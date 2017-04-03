It's not easy to walk into a family and find acceptance, especially amid a divorce...but Blake Shelton has torn down the walls when it comes to Gwen Stefani and her three sons.
It's been about a year and a half since the country singer and the No Doubt rocker made things official in 2015, but their romance came during a rocky time for both Voice coaches. Just a few months before getting together, Shelton had finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was in the middle of a heartbreaking separation from Gavin Rossdale after 13 years.
The "Misery" singer's divorce was only amplified by the fact that the couple share three children together, sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.
Though it probably wasn't easy for Stefani to introduce a new man into her children's life, Shelton has definitely proved it was worth it, making his way into her three sons' hearts.
In fact, over the weekend, she shared a photo of her boys with Shelton after they decided they wanted to copy one of his arm tattoos.
April 2, 2017
The family took a trip to Oklahoma for spring break where Stefani snapped the pic of her kids showing off the same forearm tattoo as her boyfriend.
But this is just the most recent of the many ways her sons have shown they truly adore Shelton and vice versa.
For one, the country singer is a constant presence in their life.
Whether he's letting little Apollo take the lead on a hike or he's flying beside Kingston on a private helicopter ride for his birthday, Shelton has made sure to spend quality time with Stefani's boys.
Snapchat
One of the sweetest moments in which we got an inside peek into the family dynamics was on Christmas Eve.
Stefani took to Snapchat throughout the day to show the boys all donning matching plaid shirts that resembled the country singer's go-to style. The "Make Me Like You" singer caught her sons dancing along to Shelton's tunes as he performed a mini show for her family.
At one point, she even caught Shelton cheering Apollo on while the toddler rode a stuffed animal rocking horse. "Here you go! Ride that horsey," Shelton says as Apollo gave a big, "Yee-Haw!"
Too cute!
Shelton has also made it a point to include Stefani and her sons as part of his family.
Not only did he invite them to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family in Oklahoma this year, but they also joined him and his sister's family for some New Year's Eve celebrations during which Stefani filmed them all having a "family dance-off."
All of his efforts have made for a great relationship with the boys who, in turn, continue to show how much they adore him.
For example, when Shelton hosted the 2016 Kids Choice Awards last summer, Stefani was unable to make it. Instead, her son Zuma take her place and showed his support for the country singer, donning a Shelton-esq ensemble in cowboy boots and a denim vest.
The moment was exciting for everyone.
"[Gwen's kids] adore Blake and are obsessed with the fact he's hosting the Kids' Choice Awards," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "They think he's so cool!"
We think he's pretty cool, too!