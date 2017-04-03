It's not easy to walk into a family and find acceptance, especially amid a divorce...but Blake Shelton has torn down the walls when it comes to Gwen Stefani and her three sons.

It's been about a year and a half since the country singer and the No Doubt rocker made things official in 2015, but their romance came during a rocky time for both Voice coaches. Just a few months before getting together, Shelton had finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was in the middle of a heartbreaking separation from Gavin Rossdale after 13 years.

The "Misery" singer's divorce was only amplified by the fact that the couple share three children together, sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.