Taylor Swift Was the First Celeb This Designer Ever Dressed

As a new designer, dressing Taylor Swift for her first, big world tour is basically as big time as it gets.

Michelle Smith, Creative Director and Founder of Milly, is crazy accomplished. The thoroughly modern clothing (and now accessories) line creator brought her industry knowledge (that she'd accumulated from her trainings at major fashion houses like Dior and Louis Vuitton in Paris) to the streets of New York, and thus her collections were born—loved by A-lists everywhere.

The gorgeous lines, playful colors and prints and hilarious sayings (like this swimsuit one on Lea Michele) that are Milly are truly perfect for any wardrobe. So read up on the designer, how she got her start and the other huge celeb moment that happened early on in her career. (Hint: It involves Jennifer Aniston.)