"In this beautiful way, it was the first time we had ever rooted for a walker. Also, it was beautiful because the way I saw it, that warrior spirit lives on. That even in death, I was still going to fight, because I had realized my purpose. It had been revealed to me," she told host Chris Hardwick. "Everything before that had been self-preservation, self-defense mechanisms, basically self-obsession. And over the course of my life as Sasha, it was progressing beyond that to the point that I said, ‘OK, I now have a greater purpose that is much bigger than me, that's for the future, and I'm going to do it even in death.'"

Martin-Green is off to star in Star Trek: Discovery as the franchise's first female lead of color.