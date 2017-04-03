Instead of skulking off the stage in embarrassment, the pro sported the rip in stride as he continued to pluck strings with the band.

At one point, he got the chance to make the night of a lucky fan, who was attending the show with her infant son. The mom had tweeted to Stamos days earlier to see if he would be performing. "I've never asked god for anything in my entire life, but now I'm BEGGING for @JohnStamos to be at the 7pm show on Sunday night. #heartbroken," she wrote.

Fortunately, her prayers were answered with a tweet from Stamos himself. "I will happily be at BOTH SHOWS - xo," he wrote back. After she took her seat in the VIP section, Stamos found the fan and knelt down to play to her baby boy. Later, he lifted him up on the stage and held him in the air, joking that he was an Academy Award.