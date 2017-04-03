He put a ring on it in the ring!

John Cena proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella after they were victorious at WrestleMania, and Monday morning they opened up about their big moment to Today show's Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez. As it turns out, Cena had been planning to pop the question for a long time.

"I told the story last night before I proposed to Nicole about, she has been by my side through a lot of surgeries. I know when they put you under anesthesia, you have 20 minutes when you're out of it but you can talk and you don't remember what's going on," he explained, with Bella adding it acts like "truth serum." "They're going to put me under. Ask me whatever you want. You're going to get the answer."