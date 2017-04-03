He put a ring on it in the ring!
John Cena proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella after they were victorious at WrestleMania, and Monday morning they opened up about their big moment to Today show's Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez. As it turns out, Cena had been planning to pop the question for a long time.
"I told the story last night before I proposed to Nicole about, she has been by my side through a lot of surgeries. I know when they put you under anesthesia, you have 20 minutes when you're out of it but you can talk and you don't remember what's going on," he explained, with Bella adding it acts like "truth serum." "They're going to put me under. Ask me whatever you want. You're going to get the answer."
Courtesy WWE
Of course, Bella used the opportunity to her advantage whenever it presented itself, but the tables turned when she ended up having neck surgery last year. "When they put her under, I made sure to be the last one to wheel her into the O.R. At the moment of no return, I stopped the doctors and I asked, 'Can you hear me?' 'Yes.' 'I have one question for you,'" he recalled. "'What?' You know someday I'm going to marry you?"
The moment, which took place about a year-and-a-half ago, remained Cena's secret, as Bella didn't recall any of it. Whenever she asked what he talked to her about during those minutes, he refused to budge...until the "time was right."
Sunday night turned out to be that time. Bella thought it was the perfect place and perfect proposal.
Courtesy WWE
Courtesy WWE
"I never would have thought that he would have proposed in front of all those people. But that's home for us," she shared. "WWE is our home. It's where we met. It's our passion and our life. For me, it's like, he is my prince charming. And he's saying, I want her to be my queen, at our home in front of our family. And honestly, I couldn't have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect."
Cena's proposal was a drastic change for the Trainwreck actor, who once said he never wanted to get married. Of course, that all changed. "I found the right person. I found a strong person that I consider an inspiration," Cena admitted. "An equal. Someone when I'm down, can pick me up. It took a person that strong to change my life."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
