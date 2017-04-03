Fame and fortune haven't made J.K. Rowling forget her past.

Before the first of seven Harry Potter books was published in 1997, Rowling was a single mom struggling to make ends meet. In her own words, she often felt like a "failure." But, after the novels were adapted for the big screen, she became one of the wealthiest women in the world.

Rowling's rags-to-riches story has been well documented, of course. And from the beginning, she has always been generous—not only with her money, but also with her words. On Monday, she retweeted Beauty Jackson, disseminating her fan's message with over 10 million followers: