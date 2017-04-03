Now that Mama June has revealed her shocking transformation, she's free to go out and about as she pleases.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star stepped out in black-and-white leggings, a maroon sweater and white sneakers, looking unrecognizable. She stuck her tongue out playfully for the cameras, clearly enjoying her newfound freedom. While filming WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old mom-of-four had to remain in hiding so as not to spoil the big reveal.

Mama June weighed a reported 460 pounds before undergoing a series of surgeries, including a gastric sleeve surgery, tummy tuck, breast lift and various skin removal surgeries on her arms and neck. Initially, her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was skeptical about the weight loss mission, but ultimately came around in the show's huge episode.