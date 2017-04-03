HBO
Big Little Lies is done. The HBO limited series ended its seven-episode run with a jaw-dropping ending and some resolution, but we've been spoiled. The performances delivered by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and the rest of the cast spoiled us. Should there be Big Little Lies season two? Let's go with…no.
The series ended with the five women: Madeline (Witherspoon), Celeste (Kidman), Renata (Dern), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) and Jane (Shailene Woodley) coming together after Zoe pushed Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) to his accidental death while he was attacking the other women. The last shot of the series was the five women and their kids on the beach, bonded for life.
"You want to give your audience a sense of closure," writer and executive producer David E. Kelley said in the video above. "And at the same time, life doesn't serve up closure very often. And in that scene, we were endeavoring to show that the women had come together, that the story is not over."
And then the shot shifted to a mysterious voyeur point of view revealed to be the detective (Merrin Dungey) investigating the events of trivia night.
"So shifting to the point of view of the detective on the beach indicates just that," Kelley said. "There is some closure, but you only get so much of that in life. The story always goes on."
That doesn't mean viewers need to see that story play out on television. Witherspoon, who served as an executive producer on the show, said she got the second season question frequently from fans.
"One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is, ‘Is there going to be a season two,'" Witherspoon said in a Facebook Live. "We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty [the writer of the novel Big Little Lies] and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."
However, director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée doesn't think there should be a second season.
"The detective doesn't want to let go and that's how we finish that. And we think, ‘Did they do the right thing? What will happen?' Now it's up to the audience and their imagination to figure out. To do a season two, I'm not for it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Let's move on and do something else! If there's an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I'll be a part of it, but Big Little Lies 1 is a one-time deal. Big Little Lies 2? Nah. The end is for the audience to talk about. Imagine what you want to imagine and that's it. We won't give you a season two because it's so good like this. Why spoil it?"
Do you want to see more Big Little Lies?