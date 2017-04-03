"You want to give your audience a sense of closure," writer and executive producer David E. Kelley said in the video above. "And at the same time, life doesn't serve up closure very often. And in that scene, we were endeavoring to show that the women had come together, that the story is not over."

And then the shot shifted to a mysterious voyeur point of view revealed to be the detective (Merrin Dungey) investigating the events of trivia night.

"So shifting to the point of view of the detective on the beach indicates just that," Kelley said. "There is some closure, but you only get so much of that in life. The story always goes on."

That doesn't mean viewers need to see that story play out on television. Witherspoon, who served as an executive producer on the show, said she got the second season question frequently from fans.