Chris Evans Finally Shows Off His Tap Dancing Talents

Who can say "no" to a cute kid?

Chris Evans appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday to promote his new movie, Gifted. Midway through the interview, the actor was joined by his 10-year-old co-star, McKenna Grace, who plays his niece in the movie. Grace is a big fan of Ellen DeGeneres' hit talk show, revealing that she loves watching the host bust a move with tWitch. In fact, Grace said, "I love to dance!"

"You know, he took tap," DeGeneres said, pointing to Evans.

"Yes, I do know that," Grace said. "He did promise me he would tap dance for me sometime."

"Maybe today is the day," DeGeneres said. "Why don't you tap dance for us?"

As the studio audience cheered, he realized he would have to do a little demonstration. "Please! I won't make you if you don't want to," Grace told Evans. "But it would be amazing!"