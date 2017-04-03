Jennifer Lopez Introduces Alex Rodriguez to Her Mom

Jennifer Lopez has officially brought her boyfriend to meet her mom.

It seems things are heating up for the songstress and her baseball player beau, Alex Rodriguez, because she's officially introduced him to her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez. The trio was sighted on a sidewalk in New York City, laughing in reaction to something the athlete said.

All three kept it casual as they strolled, sporting jackets to keep warm in the brisk Big Apple air. Of course, none of them are strangers to the city. Lopez was raised in the Bronx while Rodriguez was born in Washington Heights.