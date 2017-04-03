The fun at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards started well before the show began Sunday night.

Before country music's biggest stars took their seats, many of them talked to E! News' Carissa Culiner and Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley. American Idol alum Kellie Pickler talked about the third season of her show, I Love Kellie Pickler, and gladly received advice from Chrisley: "Just be yourself," he said.

She couldn't have agreed more. "It's better to be yourself than to be someone you're not," Pickler echoed. "If you tell the truth you don't have to remember nothin'."