The fun at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards started well before the show began Sunday night.
Before country music's biggest stars took their seats, many of them talked to E! News' Carissa Culiner and Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley. American Idol alum Kellie Pickler talked about the third season of her show, I Love Kellie Pickler, and gladly received advice from Chrisley: "Just be yourself," he said.
She couldn't have agreed more. "It's better to be yourself than to be someone you're not," Pickler echoed. "If you tell the truth you don't have to remember nothin'."
Despite being busy filming her CMT show, Pickler revealed she'd be more than happy to join American Idol as a judge. "Oh my gosh are you kidding?! I'd love that!" she gushed, adding that she would criticize in a kind manner. "If you can't take constructive criticism you're in the wrong business. Go home!"
Pickler's colleague in country music, RaeLynn, revealed that her album WildHorse just hit No. 1, but it turned out to be a bittersweet moment because her husband, Josh Davis, wasn't around to celebrate.
"I was excited when I found out but I was sad, too, because my best friend is so far away from me," she shared. "I can't tell my husband that his wife's record is No. 1. He's going to freak out."
Davis recently enlisted in the military, so he's been off on basic training since mid-February. "Distance makes the heart grown fonder," RaeLynn gushed.
E! News also caught up with Maren Morris and Lady Antebellum. The group has been together for 10 years and have completed their sixth studio album, which is something they can't even believe. Watch the videos to hear what some of country music's biggest stars had to say before the big night began!