Rupert Sanders Calls Kristen Stewart Affair a "Momentary Lapse"

Rupert Sanders is only human.

It's been nearly five years since the director suddenly found himself in the tabloids, thanks to his indiscretion with Kristen Stewart, who starred in his movie, Snow White and the Huntsman. (At the time, Sanders was married to Liberty Ross, while Stewart was dating Robert Pattinson.)

Sanders and Stewart were caught kissing on July 17, 2012, and Us Weekly broke news of their affair with exclusive photos, published online and in print a week later. Soon after the story broke, the director issued a public apology to his wife of 11 years and their kids. "I love them with all my heart," he said (via a publicist). "I am praying that we can get through this together."