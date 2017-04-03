Clay Walker and Jessica Craig Expecting 4th Child

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Brand, Katy Perry

Russell Brand Offers Surprising New Comments About Katy Perry

Pink, Instagram

Pink Reveals Her Post-Baby Weight With an Empowering Message to New Moms Everywhere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Craig, Clay Walker

John Shearer/WireImage

There's another little one on the way for Clay Walker and Jessica Craig

The country star and his wife of nearly 10 years are expecting another child, the couple confirmed in a statement to E! News. 

"Jessica and I are beyond excited to be growing our loving family," Clay said. "There is no greater joy than being a father and I am overwhelmed and humbled to be one six times over!"

Before setting foot on Sunday night's ACM Award red carpet, Walker took to Instagram to tease the baby news, writing, "Guess what:)...really...guess what..you're the first to know :)!" along with a photo of the two with his hand on Craig's stomach. 

While walking the red carpet, the coordinating duo posed similarly with the proud dad highlighting his wife's growing baby bump for photographers. 

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

This will be the sixth child for the singer, who shares sons William, 8, and Elijah, 3, and daughter Mary Elizabeth, 7, with Craig.

He is also a proud dad to daughters MaClay DaLayne, 21, and Skylor ClayAnne, 17, from his first marriage to ex-wife Lori Jayne Lampson

Congratulations to the happy parents!

TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again