Attention all award show producers: Please have Faith Hill and Nicole Kidman sit next to each other forever and always.

During Sunday night's 2017 ACM Awards, country music's biggest names appeared to be having one hell of a time.

Whether dancing in the aisle to Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys or laughing at Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan's footage from Thunder From Down Under, the live telecast inside the T-Mobile Arena was the place to be.

But out of all the attendees, we couldn't help but notice two ladies having the time of their lives in the front row.

Oh, we see you Nicole and Faith.