Nobody Had More Fun Than Faith Hill and Nicole Kidman at the 2017 ACM Awards

Faith Hill, Nicole Kidman

Giphy

Attention all award show producers: Please have Faith Hill and Nicole Kidman sit next to each other forever and always.

During Sunday night's 2017 ACM Awards, country music's biggest names appeared to be having one hell of a time.

Whether dancing in the aisle to Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys or laughing at Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan's footage from Thunder From Down Under, the live telecast inside the T-Mobile Arena was the place to be.

But out of all the attendees, we couldn't help but notice two ladies having the time of their lives in the front row.

Oh, we see you Nicole and Faith.  

Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, Candids

Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Throughout the three-hour show, cameras panned to the duo who was singing along to the biggest hits. And after Faith and husband Tim McGraw performed their new single for the first time on live TV, it was Nicole and her husband Keith Urban who greeted the couple with great enthusiasm.

"They were both amped up from Tim and Faith's duet. Nicole was giving them two thumbs up and smiling enthusiastically," an eyewitness shared with E! News. " Keith was cheering and gave Tim an energetic high five and a hug when the two returned to their seats. Nicole also extended her arms and gave a smiling Faith a big hug."

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, Candids

Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Kelsea Ballerini couldn't help but notice the fun happening in row one. During the show, the "Yeah Boy" singer took to Snapchat where she shared a video of the famous audience members moving and grooving.

"Faith and Nicole jamming," she wrote. "YAS."

And while some A-list stars try their best to sneak out of award shows earlier, this group stayed until the very end.

After all, Nicole and Faith weren't going to end their evening in Las Vegas without singing along to the Backstreet Boys' classic track "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." 

