The honeymoon has just begun for Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli.

More than a week after the Orange Is the New Black star married her partner, the pair appears to be taking the next step of their honeymoon.

In new Instagrams posted Sunday afternoon, the couple snapped selfies in an airplane as they headed for their next destination.

Just a couple of days earlier, the newlyweds celebrated their new relationship status by traveling to Disneyland with a group of friends.

The pair was all smiles while posing with their crew in front of the Magic Castle. "Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever!" Samira shared on Instagram during her magical visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.