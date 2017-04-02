Warning: The following contains major spoilers from The Walking Dead season seven finale. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

War! What is it good for?

For a minute there, it sure looked like Rick Grimes' answer to that questions was going to be: Not a damn thing.

As The Walking Dead season seven finale proved, there are very few plans that our foolhardy hero puts together that ever go according to, well, plan. The weirdo trash people led by that creep Jadis had turned on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang in a very big way, making a better deal with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) was being beat to death on a balcony, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) had sacrificed herself and Carl (Chandler Riggs) was seconds away from having a very unfortunate run-in with Lucille.

And then the tiger pounced.