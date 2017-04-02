Miranda Lambert just scored a major win for ladies everywhere!
The Weight of These Wings artist just made history at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, where she became the first-ever songstress to win Female Vocalist of the Year eight consecutive years in a row.
Lambert has taken home the coveted honor year after year since 2009, and in 2016 she tied for the accolade alongside Reba McEntire. This time around, the blond bombshell beat out heavyhitters Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwoodto come out on top.
During her acceptance speech, Miranda shouted out fellow female powerhouses, including rival Underwood. "Thank you so much guys. It really means the world to me. Carrie can see me under the table. We've agreed on that," she shared.
Miranda continued, "I'm just glad to see females kicking ass these days. I'm so proud to be a part of that. So cheers to all of us girls out there dreaming. Thanks fans, thanks ACMs, thanks to my family and friends... I love you all."
It's been quite a night for the country A-lister, who also won Album of the Year and delivered an emotional performance of her hit song, "Tin Man." She walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with boyfriend Anderson East, marking a relatively rare public appearance for the notoriously private pair.
Miranda sparkled in a white and gold plunging gown fit for a princess, but later changed into a sleek black pantsuit with sparkles along the lapels. Safe to say this is a moment Miranda won't soon forget.
Congratulations!