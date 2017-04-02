Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Anybody else's hearts fluttering right about now?
During tonight's 2017 ACM Awards, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw delivered their world-wide television premiere of their new single "Speak to a Girl."
What started as a thoughtful performance quickly became one of the most romantic moment of the night.
"'Cause that's how you talk to a woman, that's how you speak to a girl / That's how you get with a lady who's worth more than anything in your whole world," the couple sang. "You better respect your Mama, respect the hell out of her / 'Cause that's how you talk to a woman and that's how you speak to a girl."
Giphy
When the song began to end, Faith began jumping up and down with excitement before Tim picked her up for a hug.
They shared a kiss on the lips and couldn't stop smiling as the entire audience including Miranda Lambert and Anderson East along with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman delivered a standing ovation.
The performance comes 20 years after the couple surprised the world with their very first duet at the ACM Awards titled "It's Your Love."
Fast-forward to today and the pair are gearing up for a joint summer tour as they continue living their happy life as parents to three daughters.
This is the couple's eighth collaboration together and the new track expresses the importance of respect towards women of all ages.
In just a few short weeks, the song has earned the couple their highest debut on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.