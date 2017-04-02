We Dare You Not to Fall in Love With Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 2017 ACM Awards Performance

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Anybody else's hearts fluttering right about now?

During tonight's 2017 ACM Awards, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw delivered their world-wide television premiere of their new single "Speak to a Girl."

What started as a thoughtful performance quickly became one of the most romantic moment of the night.

"'Cause that's how you talk to a woman, that's how you speak to a girl / That's how you get with a lady who's worth more than anything in your whole world," the couple sang. "You better respect your Mama, respect the hell out of her / 'Cause that's how you talk to a woman and that's how you speak to a girl."

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Giphy

When the song began to end, Faith began jumping up and down with excitement before Tim picked her up for a hug.

They shared a kiss on the lips and couldn't stop smiling as the entire audience including Miranda Lambert and Anderson East along with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman delivered a standing ovation.

The performance comes 20 years after the couple surprised the world with their very first duet at the ACM Awards titled "It's Your Love."

Fast-forward to today and the pair are gearing up for a joint summer tour as they continue living their happy life as parents to three daughters.

In just a few short weeks, the song has earned the couple their highest debut on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. 

It also serves as the couple's eighth collaboration together.

