Anybody else's hearts fluttering right about now?

During tonight's 2017 ACM Awards, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw delivered their world-wide television premiere of their new single "Speak to a Girl."

What started as a thoughtful performance quickly became one of the most romantic moment of the night.

"'Cause that's how you talk to a woman, that's how you speak to a girl / That's how you get with a lady who's worth more than anything in your whole world," the couple sang. "You better respect your Mama, respect the hell out of her / 'Cause that's how you talk to a woman and that's how you speak to a girl."