Congrats Neil Patrick Harris!

Just because he played a playboy on How I Met Your Mother doesn't mean he is in real life. The actor recently celebrated a big milestone in his relationship with David Burtka.

As it turns out, this weekend marks the couple's 13-year anniversary.

"Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased," Neil wrote on Instagram with a photo of David and their son Gideon. "The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best."

While the pair has known each other for 13 years, the couple actually tied the knot in 2014.