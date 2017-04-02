Neil Patrick Harris Proves the "Gifts Are Never Ending" When Celebrating 13 Years With David Burtka

Congrats Neil Patrick Harris!

Just because he played a playboy on How I Met Your Mother doesn't mean he is in real life. The actor recently celebrated a big milestone in his relationship with David Burtka.

As it turns out, this weekend marks the couple's 13-year anniversary.

"Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased," Neil wrote on Instagram with a photo of David and their son Gideon. "The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best."

While the pair has known each other for 13 years, the couple actually tied the knot in 2014.

The pair was married in Italy in an intimate ceremony with just 45 people. The reception, however, was a little more extravagant, complete with fireworks and performances from Elton John.

"Take that, George Clooney!" David joked with Neil jumping in to add "Yeah, take that, Clooney. I don't see you showing pictures of your wedding on talk shows!"

Of course, the two most important guests at the wedding had to have been the couple's fraternal twins. The Series of Unfortunate Events villain is a proud father of two (and yes, his kids love the show too!) to six-year old twins Gideon and Harper.

Congrats to the happy couple on 13 years together!

