Not every country artist is spending the weekend in Las Vegas.

While music fans were watching the 2017 ACM Awards Sunday night, some were wondering where superstar Blake Shelton was in the audience.

As it turns out, the "Honey Bee" singer was enjoying some down time at his hometown in Oklahoma.

"Ah... Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma..." Blake shared on Twitter while holding a green plastic cup.

As for that Smithworks baseball cap sitting on his lap, it's likely a tribute to The Voice coach's boozy brand announced earlier this year.