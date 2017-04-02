Not every country artist is spending the weekend in Las Vegas.
While music fans were watching the 2017 ACM Awards Sunday night, some were wondering where superstar Blake Shelton was in the audience.
As it turns out, the "Honey Bee" singer was enjoying some down time at his hometown in Oklahoma.
"Ah... Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma..." Blake shared on Twitter while holding a green plastic cup.
As for that Smithworks baseball cap sitting on his lap, it's likely a tribute to The Voice coach's boozy brand announced earlier this year.
It also appears that Gwen Stefani and her kids made a trip to Oklahoma over the weekend.
In a Twitter post shared on Saturday, the lead singer of No Doubt shared a photo of Blake's left arm that featured his signature tattoo. Her kids also appeared to have joined in as they flashed their arms with matching temporary tattoos.
"Gx," she captioned the photo.
For those wondering what the original tattoo means, Blake attempted to explain the meaning (or lack thereof) during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"It doesn't mean crap, Oprah," he joked in a 2013 episode of Oprah's Next Chapter. "I'm a country guy from Oklahoma and I thought, ‘I'll get some deer tracks going around my arm.'"