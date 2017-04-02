Kim Kardashian Channels Her Wedding Day Glam in Completely Sheer Gown at 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Kim Kardashian, Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Is Kim Kardashianrenewing her vows or just her commitment to couture? 

The E! reality star and business mogul stepped out Sunday evening for the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where she is slated to present an honor alongside fellow presentersLily Aldridge, Hailey Baldwin, FergieAshton Kutcher and Busy Phillips

Kim looked breathtaking in a completely sheer Givenchy gown, which she explained on Twitter was inspired by the Givenchy look she donned for her 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

"I think seeing this pic is a sign," she tweeted alongside a bridal selfie shortly before hitting the red carpet. Maybe I will wear @givenchy tonight."

North West and Saint West's mom also rocked a much shorter hairstyle, quite a glamorous departure from her Cher-esque locks. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Kim polled her fans for advice on whether to "go in something more chill or something really fancy," but ultimately decided, "Fancy it is!"

During tonight's festivities, Kim's close friend Mert Alas will receive the Creative of the Year award andGigi Hadid will be honored for Best Design Debut for her fashion collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

Additionally, Paris Jackson will receive the Emerging Talent award, Stella Maxwell for Model of the Year, Nicki Minaj for Fashion Rebel, Presley Gerber for Emerging Model and Yolanda Hadid for Mother of the Year. Nick Jonas is hosting the Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Click through the gallery above for every showstopping look from the Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet!

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians tonight at 9/8c only on E!

