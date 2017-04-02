Is Kim Kardashianrenewing her vows or just her commitment to couture?

The E! reality star and business mogul stepped out Sunday evening for the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where she is slated to present an honor alongside fellow presentersLily Aldridge, Hailey Baldwin, Fergie, Ashton Kutcher and Busy Phillips.

Kim looked breathtaking in a completely sheer Givenchy gown, which she explained on Twitter was inspired by the Givenchy look she donned for her 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

"I think seeing this pic is a sign," she tweeted alongside a bridal selfie shortly before hitting the red carpet. Maybe I will wear @givenchy tonight."

North West and Saint West's mom also rocked a much shorter hairstyle, quite a glamorous departure from her Cher-esque locks.