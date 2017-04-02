Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Get Wild at Thunder From Down Under Before Hosting the 2017 ACM Awards

What's the best way to prepare for the 2017 ACM Awards? By going to Thunder From Down Under, of course.

As Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley kicked off tonight's award show inside the T-Mobile Arena , the co-hosts took to the stage and recalled their stay in Las Vegas.

Instead of studying and resting up for their important gig, the pair lived it up throughout the strip. In fact, they found themselves exploring Thunder From Down Under.

"Ladies get ready, I got to tell you where we ended up: On-stage at Thunder From Down Under. Just think about that Reba McEntire," Luke joked. "But unfortunately, we don't have any pictures from that moment."

Sorry Luke, but your co-host has all the evidence.

Photos

ACM Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Photos surfaced on the big screen of the guys going shirtless and later posing in flannel. If it makes you feel better Luke, the audience appeared to like what they saw. 

"We fit right in there man," Dierks shared. "We look good, I think."

Luke added, "I was bloated that day. I was a natural. The guys even told me that I had a shot. But then they told me I can't be one of them because I wasn't born in Australia like some people."

The camera then panned to Keith Urban who couldn't stop laughing.

Both Luke and Dierks also traveled to Hakkasan Nightclub in the MGM Grand. And somehow, someway, the guys made it in time for the show.

Now that's our kind of night.

