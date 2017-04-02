What's the best way to prepare for the 2017 ACM Awards? By going to Thunder From Down Under, of course.

As Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley kicked off tonight's award show inside the T-Mobile Arena , the co-hosts took to the stage and recalled their stay in Las Vegas.

Instead of studying and resting up for their important gig, the pair lived it up throughout the strip. In fact, they found themselves exploring Thunder From Down Under.

"Ladies get ready, I got to tell you where we ended up: On-stage at Thunder From Down Under. Just think about that Reba McEntire," Luke joked. "But unfortunately, we don't have any pictures from that moment."

Sorry Luke, but your co-host has all the evidence.