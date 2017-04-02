It's so nice to feel so complete.

The Big Little Lies finale was everything we wanted, and while we'd love to have more of these women every week, we don't need more. This story is over, and it ended as well as it could have for everyone who deserved a happy ending, with all the moms hanging out together with their kids on the beach, running and laughing and drinking wine and forgetting all the things that tore them apart because now they've got a secret that will most likely bond them forever. We want to live in that final scene.

And for the people who were somehow only here for the answers, we got those too. Who died? Perry. Who killed him? Bonnie, technically. Who was hurting Amabella? Max. Who raped Jane? Perry.