Be still, our beating hearts.
Sam Hunt kicked off the 2017 ACM Awards on Sunday evening in Las Vegas with a performance of "Body Like A Back Road," and it's quite possible we'll be talking about the special moment he shared with fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler for weeks to come.
The recently engaged recording artist descended from the T-Mobile Arena stage to serenade Fowler, and from the looks of her expression, she had no idea what to expect. Let's just say viewers at home could see Hannah blushing through their TV screens as Sam serenaded his ladylove, before planting a smooch on her forehead and continuing the song.
Too cute!
Confession: We know every word like the back of our hand! Thanks for getting "Body Like A Back Road" stuck in our head, @SamHuntMusic. #ACMs pic.twitter.com/CwhVsnCPfB— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017
Fans were hoping Fowler and Hunt would make their red carpet debut as an engaged couple this evening, but the hunky singer sadly walked the carpet solo.
Not to fret, though! The night has only just begun and there's still plenty of time for Sam and Hannah to flaunt their undeniable chemistry from the front row.
And speaking of lovebirds at the Academy of Country Music Awards, we've already seen appearances from Miranda Lambertand Anderson East, Faith Hilland Tim McGraw, and Keith Urbanand Nicole Kidman, who received a heartwarming message from their daughters shortly before the show.
Can you feel the love tonight? Sound off in the comments!