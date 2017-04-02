It's been a big year for Miranda Lambertand Anderson East.
Close to one year after making their debut as a couple on a red carpet, the pair arrived at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Miranda sparkled in a white and gold detail plunging gown fit for a princess. As for Anderson, the "What Would It Take" musician sported a classic black tuxedo.
In the days leading up to the show, Miranda shared how she was heading to Vegas for her special night.
"Y'all....@ACMawards or bust! Storms diverted our plane to Laughlin Nevada. So... Rent a car set up the bar!!" she joked on Instagram. "Vegas here we come. Thanks Curt Jenkins For drivin! Best TM ever! [Photo by] Marion Kraft #highwayvagabonds #wheelsandwhiskey #fenderbender #vanjam #90'scountry #bartenderinanotherlife."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A year after going public with their relationship, the couple have been getting serious. E! News learned that the pair have discussed getting married and starting a family, a plan that is apparently still in the works.
As a source shared with E! News exclusively on Friday, "Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public's way. They are definitely gonna get married," adding "She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all."
As if that wasn't proof enough that these two are total couple goals, the source went on to say "They never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life."
Besides her love life, the "Over You" singer has had a huge year career-wise too. This year, the star has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year - for the eighth year in a row. In fact, Miranda has won the award every year since 2009. This year, she has the chance to break Reba McEntire's record of seven awards, which she's currently tied.
Her new album, the ambitious double-disc The Weight of These Wings, is nominated for Album of the Year, and its lead single, "Vice," is up for Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year for "Vice", and Video of the Year. She'll be performing another single, "Tin Man," at the awards show tonight.
After catching up to a source close to the couple, the source told E! News, "Miranda's friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!"
With five AMC Award nominations and a wonderful relationship, we certainly aren't about to disagree.
Watch the ACM Awards this Sunday, April 2 at 8p ET/5PT on CBS.