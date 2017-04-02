It's been a big year for Miranda Lambertand Anderson East.

Close to one year after making their debut as a couple on a red carpet, the pair arrived at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Miranda sparkled in a white and gold detail plunging gown fit for a princess. As for Anderson, the "What Would It Take" musician sported a classic black tuxedo.

In the days leading up to the show, Miranda shared how she was heading to Vegas for her special night.

"Y'all....@ACMawards or bust! Storms diverted our plane to Laughlin Nevada. So... Rent a car set up the bar!!" she joked on Instagram. "Vegas here we come. Thanks Curt Jenkins For drivin! Best TM ever! [Photo by] Marion Kraft #highwayvagabonds #wheelsandwhiskey #fenderbender #vanjam #90'scountry #bartenderinanotherlife."