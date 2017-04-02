The ACM Awards 2017 had some killer, standout fashion moments.

When you think of prestige red carpet events, the Las Vegas-hosted American Country Music Awards don't necessarily come to mind. Hear us out. It's a bit like the Grammys in that there isn't a set theme (black tie, semi-formal, etc.), so famous attendees (and their stylists) are given complete freedom in the wardrobe department.

Among a sea of naked dresses, floral appliqués and Swarovski-style embellishments, are the following catwalk-ready looks that truly stand out.

First up is Nicole Kidman in this high-fashion, embroidered gown on tonight's red carpet. The sleek silhouette (one we saw all over the Gucci spring '17 runway) with long sleeves and a high neckline has the Lion actress looking incredibly mature yet the images of animals and plants woven onto the dress keep things light and playful—perfect for an event of this nature.