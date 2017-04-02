Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
No one's ever gonna love Florida Georgia Line more than God, your mama and Backstreet Boys.
Sunday night's 2017 ACM Awards promised to bring about some unforgettable music collaborations.
But perhaps the one that grabbed the attention of country music and pop music fans alike was this special dynamic.
During tonight's live broadcast held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly took to the stage to perform their big hit titled "God, Your Mama and Me."
But in a collaboration you don't exactly see every show, BSB members including Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough decided to join the party and sing "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."
.@TheTimMcGraw, tell us how you felt about that @BackstreetBoys and @FLAGALine performance? #ACMs pic.twitter.com/PAHworaivT— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017
During the set, Carrie Underwood couldn't stop singing every word while Tim McGraw was blown away by the group's dance moves. Dare we say it was larger than life?
The performance comes as the Backstreet Boys continue their Las Vegas residency at the AXIS inside Planet Hollywood. While the guys have been selling out night after night, the group was able to enjoy a weekend off.
In fact, Howie decided to attend Britney Spears' residency on Saturday night where he was asked to come on stage.
"Leave it to @BritneySpears to bring out the freakshow in Howie D!" BSB wrote on Instagram with video from the must-see moment. "What happens in Vegas... #pieceofme #pieceofhowie #bsbvegas."
While BSB calls Vegas their home for the coming months, Florida Georgia Line is hitting the road this summer as part of The Smooth Tour presented by Old Camp Whiskey.
In fact, BSB will join them on select dates including stops at Target Field in Minneapolis, Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
"Can't wait to party with y'all this summer!" Florida Georgia Line shared on Instagram.