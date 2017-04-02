Country music's power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are bringing a touch of Nashville to Sin City.

The pair looked gorgeous while arriving at the red carpet for the 2017 ACM Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This marks the 52nd year of the awards, where some of the brightest stars gather for country's biggest party of the year!

The "Breathe" singer absolutely took our breath away, stunning in a burgundy dress. Her hubby also looked handsome as he wore a gray suit with his signature cowboy hat.