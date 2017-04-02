Country music's power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are bringing a touch of Nashville to Sin City.
The pair looked gorgeous while arriving at the red carpet for the 2017 ACM Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
This marks the 52nd year of the awards, where some of the brightest stars gather for country's biggest party of the year!
The "Breathe" singer absolutely took our breath away, stunning in a burgundy dress. Her hubby also looked handsome as he wore a gray suit with his signature cowboy hat.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Besides Tim's numerous nominations (Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year for "Humble and Kind,") the couple will be performing tonight at the awards show.
This will be the first live television performance of their new single "Speak to a Girl" from their upcoming joint album. You won't want to miss this!
In February, "The Kiss" singer revealed tour dates for the couple's upcoming tour to fans via her Instagram, captioning a picture of her giving the "Let Me Love You" singer a kiss.
"We just announced all of our tour openers & added more dates. That was so fun!" she wrote. The Soul2Soul World Tour will be the first tour the couple go on together in over a decade.
After over 20 years of marriage (and three kids), the country couple's bond is as strong as ever.
"I'm lucky to have her. She's the light of our whole family's life," McGraw said of his wife, adding, "She keeps everything going for us. We all strive to be like my wife, everybody in our family. If your wife holds the example for everybody in your family, that's a good thing."
Watch the ACM Awards this Sunday, April 2 at 8p ET/5PT on CBS.