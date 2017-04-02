The show hasn't even begun, but Keith Urban is absolutely feeling the love.
As the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, the father-of-two received a special gift from his daughters.
"When my daughters do this......I've ALREADY WON!!!! - KU #ACMawards," Keith shared on Instagram with a photo of Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret holding a sign.
The giant poster board read, "Good luck Daddy" with a giant heart.
As it turns out, Keith is nominated for five big awards including Entertainer of the Year during tonight's telecast broadcast live on CBS.
To make things even cuter, Keith was able to enjoy the show with wife Nicole Kidman by his side. Before posing on the red carpet, the pair shared their excitement with a social media video in their limo.
"We are headed to the prom. We're going to the ACM prom," Keith shared. "Looking forward to tonight, it's going to be an amazing show."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Awards and red carpets aside, Keith also has a big performance he has been preparing for.
Just a few months after performing "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood at the 2017 Grammys, the duo is expected to do it again with a special twist.
"I forget she was an Idol alumni, you know?" Keith shared with E! News; Ryan Seacrest. "She's astounding. It's a huge honor."
For those hoping to see Keith perform live, you may be in luck this summer.
The country singer continues his Ripcord World Tour in May. Check out all the details on his website now.