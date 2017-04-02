The show hasn't even begun, but Keith Urban is absolutely feeling the love.

As the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, the father-of-two received a special gift from his daughters.

"When my daughters do this......I've ALREADY WON!!!! - KU #ACMawards," Keith shared on Instagram with a photo of Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret holding a sign.

The giant poster board read, "Good luck Daddy" with a giant heart.

As it turns out, Keith is nominated for five big awards including Entertainer of the Year during tonight's telecast broadcast live on CBS.