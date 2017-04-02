ACM Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Jessie James and Eric Decker, Plus More Country Music Superstars

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello

Country music steals the spotlight at tonight's 2017 ACM Awards

The red carpet is officially rolled out in front of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it's taken no time at all for the country music A-listers to arrive dressed to the nines. Jessie James Decker and hubby Eric Decker pulled out all the stops in their glam date night ensembles, while American Idol alum Scotty McCreery is representing for the fellas in a suave suit of his own. 

There's plenty of cowboy hats, belt buckles, va-va voom hairstyles and sequins galore to admire from celebs including Chase BryantFrankie Ballard and blushing bride Christina Murphy and so many more.

Photos

ACM Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Click through the gallery above for every show-stopping moment that will have you wishing you scored a front row seat to the festivities. 

Watch the ACM Awards this Sunday, April 2 at 8p ET/5 PT on CBS.

