Savannah Chrisley is celebrating much more than great country music tonight.

As the Chrisley Knows Best star appeared in Las Vegas for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, it wasn't just an ordinary event. Instead, it was her first red carpet since her terrifying car accident in January.

The reality star stepped out at the T-Mobile Arena wearing a black sheer Bao Tranchi gown with a matching Tadashi Shoji clutch styled by Apuje Kalu.

Savannah is expected to serve as a presenter with her dad Todd Chrisley later in the evening.