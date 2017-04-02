Savannah Chrisley is celebrating much more than great country music tonight.
As the Chrisley Knows Best star appeared in Las Vegas for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, it wasn't just an ordinary event. Instead, it was her first red carpet since her terrifying car accident in January.
The reality star stepped out at the T-Mobile Arena wearing a black sheer Bao Tranchi gown with a matching Tadashi Shoji clutch styled by Apuje Kalu.
Savannah is expected to serve as a presenter with her dad Todd Chrisley later in the evening.
Back in January, E! News learned that Savannah was involved in a frightening car accident. The Atlanta-based beauty pageant queen was driving during a rainstorm when she reached down to fix her floor mat.
The mat became stuck under the gas pedal and when Savannah looked up, her car veered toward the guardrail.
"It's the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately," Todd explained in a statement to E! News. "That's the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah."
Savannah was ultimately able to recover from fractured vertebrae in her neck and other injuries.
"I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy," Savannah later shared with her followers. "So right now I just want to say thank you again...love you all."
